A man, 33, has been charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman who was discovered dead next to her critically injured husband.

A MAN has been charged with the brutal murder of a pensioner in her own home, according to police.

Freda Walker, 86, was found dead, while her husband Kenneth, 88, remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vasile Culea, 33, was chared after Freda Walker, 86, was found dead.

After a violent incident in Langwith Junction, Derbyshire on Saturday morning, Culea was charged with murder and attempted murder.

He was apprehended five days after the brutal attack in Warsop, Nottinghamshire.

Officers stood guard outside and a blue Audi A4 was towed away on a truck, with forensic officers coming and going from the property.

Kenneth, a retired miner and former Bolsover District Council chairman, is still in critical condition in hospital.

The murder, according to Derbyshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby, was “an act of horrific cowardice.”

The couple was described as “nice people” who were “well-known” in the community.

Kenneth, a retired mining safety inspector, had recently celebrated his 88th birthday.

Mark Fletcher, a member of the Bolsover Parliament, has paid tribute to the former mayor of Bolsover and his wife, saying that his “thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Neighbors in the “close-knit” community have been pouring in their condolences.

Flowers have already been placed in front of the couple’s home, along with a touching note that reads, “To a lovely lady who would help anyone she could.”

“Ken and Freda were devoted to one another,” a local resident said.

Everyone who knew them was taken aback.”

“I’d like to thank all those who have come forward and supported the investigation so far,” ACC David Kirby said.

“The incident has had an understandable impact on the Langwith Junction community and the surrounding Shirebrook area.”

“Our thoughts are with the couple’s family and friends, and I, along with the rest of Derbyshire Constabulary, send Ken our heartfelt condolences.”

“While today’s charge is unquestionably good news, and one that I hope provides some comfort, the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and I would again urge anyone with information to come forward.”

“Detectives are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was walking or driving on Station Road between 4.30 p.m. on Friday 14 January and 9 a.m. on Saturday 15 January.”

Anyone who can assist detectives with their investigations is asked to contact Derbyshire police using one of the methods listed below, quoting reference 240-150122: