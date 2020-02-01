Man, 35, is charged with murder of two women whose bodies were found in a freezer

A man has been charged with the murder of two women whose bodies were found in a freezer at an east London flat last year.

Zahid Younis, 35, has been charged with two counts of murder following the discovery of the bodies last April.

He is charged with murdering Mihrican Mustafa, 38 and Henriett Szucs, 34, whose bodies were found in a freezer in Vandome Close, Canning Town, east London, on April 26 2019.

The 35-year-old, of Vandome Close, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on February 14.

On May 1, 2019, Younis was charged with with two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He appeared at Kingston Crown Court on May 29.

Scotland Yard launched a murder probe after the women’s clothed bodies were found fused together in a small chest freezer.

A missing persons investigation was launched last year into the disappearance of mother-of-three Ms Mustafa, originally from Cyprus.

In October a spokesman for Scotland Yard said Ms Szucs – a Hungarian national – had been in the UK for several years but was of no fixed address and had been last heard from in Summer 2016.

Post-mortem examinations showed they both suffered multiple injuries.

Det Ch Supt Richard Tucker previously said: ‘The launch of any murder investigation is naturally of concern to the local community.

‘We have borough officers in the area supporting colleagues from the Homicide and Major Crime Command as they investigate the full circumstances.’