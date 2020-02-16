Man, 37, blames punching a airline steward before a flight to Spain on the ‘stress’ of fatherhood

A father-of-three who punched an airline steward in the face during a drunken row before a stag party flight to Tenerife has escaped a jail term after blaming his boorish behaviour on the ‘stress’ of looking after his children.

James Ginty, 37, hurled foul-mouthed abuse at fellow passengers and then attacked cabin crew member Muhad Miah after he was asked to move seats during boarding.

During the incident, Ginty, who was on his way to a stag party in Tenerife, shouted ‘I will sit here if I f***ing want to,’ refused to move his jacket into overhead lockers and shouted ‘stupid b***h, c**t’ at a woman who complained about his language.

The builder, of Timperley near Altrincham, Cheshire, was eventually removed from the plane ahead of take-off and arrested by police at Manchester Airport.

Ginty, who has 15 previous convictions for 25 offences including possession of a firearm to cause fear, admitted assault and being drunk on the aircraft, but claimed that he had been stressed due to his daughter’s self-harming.

He was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to eight months jail suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay £500 compensation to Mr Miah.

Ginty, who is also the primary carer of two other young girls, must now complete 300 hours unpaid work, and seek therapy for ‘stress’.

Sentencing, Judge Sophie Mckone told Ginty that he had ‘behaved like a drunken thug’ and become ‘abusive’ to fellow passengers on May 8, 2018.

The court heard how Ginty refused to show his boarding pass to cabin crew and sat on a seat by the emergency exit instead.

Prosecutor Denise Fitzpatrick said a female member of cabin crew had been met with stubborn and boozy fury as she asked Ginty to move rows.

When Ginty ignored Mr Miah’s ‘extremely reasonable’ request to have his jacket put in overhead storage, he lashed out at a woman sat next to him, calling her a ‘stupid b***h’ and ‘c**t’, adding it was ‘that c**t’s fault who complained about me’.

As Mr Miah then appeared to make plans to report the brewing incident, drunken Ginty raced past two members of staff and punched Mr Miah in the face.

The ‘unprovoked’ attack gave Mr Miah a bruising and swelling on one cheek, and caused him such pain that he was unable to work on that flight.

Ginty was then removed from the plane and arrested by police at Manchester Airport. The flight was ultimately delayed for 40 minutes.

Judge Mckone told Ginty that he had behaved with ‘aggression and abuse’ and ‘in a completely unprovoked manner’.

She added: ‘You obviously have to appreciate entering an aircraft in that state then behaving in that way is very dangerous because it distracts the crew.

‘You have started to have some therapy in relation to stress and I have thought very long and hard about this because you are the primary carer of two very young children who will be affected more than anybody if you were to be sent to prison.

‘You have now made efforts to try and behave and in my view the public and safety of the public is best met by the sentence being suspended.’

In a statement, Mr Miah said: ‘I was shocked and appalled by James Ginty’s behaviour towards me. As a result of the assault due to the injury I was unable to work and consequently lost two weeks pay which left me £425 short in my monthly salary. The assault left me very shaken and upset.’

Defence counsel Dan Lister described Ginty as a ‘family man and a devoted father’ whose daughter had ‘attempted suicide’.

He chalked up Ginty’s aggressive manner onboard the Tenerife-bound flight to ‘drinking alcohol’ and letting himself ‘relax far too much’.

Ginty was also ordered to pay court costs of £425.