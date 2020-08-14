Man, 44, fighting for life with fractured skull after he was run over trying to stop thieves stealing partner’s Audi A4

A MAN is fighting for his life in hospital after he was ran over by thieves while trying to stop them stealing his partner’s Audi.

Horrified neighbours told how he ran into the road in Middleton, Greater Manchester, and stood behind the car, which then accelerated and ran over him.

The 44-year-old victim – known only as Mark – suffered several bleeds to the brain, a fractured skull, a broken shoulder and a collapsed lung, according to his partner Collette Kunyo, 40.

Posting on Facebook, Collette said:” ***PLEASE HELP *** 4:30 this morning i was broken into, they stole my car … they also left Mark for dead in the street after dragging him and running him over then driving over him he is currently in hospital but has terrible injuries i cant go so dont know anything else only told that its life changing!!!!

“I BEG OF ANYONE WHO SEES THIS CAR TO GET IN TOUCH .. OU17 NXM … not a***ed about the car but the scum who did this need catching.”

She later added: “Thankyou for the well wishes it really means a lot .. unfortunately mark has several bleeds on the brain, broken shoulder and ribs fractured skull, collapsed lung and full body lacerations, he is currently in critical care ….. somebody somewhere knows who is responsible for this i cant beg enough to please come forward if you know anything.”

One neighbour, who didn’t wish to be named, told how she was woken around 5.30am on Thursday after hearing a “commotion” in the road where Colette’s white Audi A4 was parked

“I saw Mark standing at the back of his car and he was yelling ‘f stop’ to whoever was inside,” she said.

“He must have come running out of the house when he realised what was happening.

“The car started reversing and Mark kept shouting and holding his hands up trying to stop it.

“He was running back and shouting ‘Stop, stop’ but the car just accelerated and hit him.

“I saw him go under and the car must have driven over him.”

The neighbour said several people then came out of their homes and into the road, where Mark lay seriously injured.

“I could see blood coming from his head and he was groaning trying to get up,” she said.

However, another neighbour said car thieves had targeted other houses in the area, including his, during the past year.

Kieran Smith, 29, said: “They tried to steal my car twice and I was forced to get extra security.

“There’s been at least four incidents that I know of.

“I’ve even thought of getting rid of my car so it won’t be a target.”

A Gtr Manchester Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating after a man was driven at by thieves who stole his motor vehicle from a property in Rochdale.

“Police were called at around 5.30am following a report that a man had been hit by the car – a white Audi A6 S Line – by thieves who had stolen the vehicle from a property on Styhead Drive, Middleton.

“The victim, aged 44, was taken to hospital where he remains with serious injuries.

“A scene remains in place. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”