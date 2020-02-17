Man, 57, fitted a tracking device to his ex’s car so he could vet her future boyfriends, court hears

A vindictive stalker fitted a tracking device to his ex-partner’s car after she dumped him and ‘threatened to kill her future boyfriends’, a court heard today.

Kulwinder Singh pleaded guilty to harassment after Birmingham Crown Court heard how the 57-year-old obsessively started following his former lover.

The victim broke off their relationship two years ago, after Singh from Ladywood talked of installing cameras in their home.

After she dumped him, he told his ex that he would ‘check out anyone she went out with to make sure he was good enough for her’, a court heard.

Planting a GPS tracker and microphone to her car, Singh followed the victim to an Ikea in Wednesbury and screamed: ‘She ruined my life so I will ruin hers!’

On another occasion, Singh ‘appeared out of nowhere’ next to the woman while she was in the Post Office, and yelled at passersby: ‘She’s a w****!’

Shockingly, he confessed to the victim later on the telephone how he knew she would be there because he had fitted the tracking device to her vehicle.

The 57-year-old also contacted his former partner’s relatives in India, and allegedly threatened to kill any man with whom she went out.

Singh had also made photocopies of her driving licence and passport.

Today at Birmingham Crown Court, Singh admitted harassing his former partner.

He was given a deferred sentence, as the judge said he would not go to prison provided he left her alone for the next four months.

Ben Williams, prosecuting, said the victim ‘took her car to a garage, and they took it apart, and found that a tracker had been fitted professionally into the panels’.

They also discovered a microphone hidden in the sun visor, he added.

Mr Williams said: ‘Worryingly, the way the tracker was fitted meant it had affected the air bag in such a way it might not work in a collision.’

Olivia Whitworth, defending, said the last incident had been more than a year ago and there had been no further occurrences, despite the defendant being on bail.

Ms Whitworth said: ‘He is anxious for this matter to be resolved.’

Judge Gosling gave Singh a deferred sentence until June 12, but warned him that he might still face a prison term for his offences.

The judge told Singh: ‘What you did was very, very serious, and I’m sure you understand you could have gone to prison, and you might still go to prison.

‘But I won’t send you to prison as long as you keep away from the victim. You must have no contact, directly or indirectly with her, or by getting someone else to do so.

‘As long as you do this, you will not be sent to prison in June, and I will decide what to do with you and if I need to impose a restraining order.’