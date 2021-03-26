Man (60s) dies after being hit by articulated lorry in Kildare

A MAN HAS died after being hit by an articulated lorry in Kildare this morning.

The collision took place outside a business premises in Carbury, Co Kildare at 7:15am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene but the man, aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been taken to a local morgue where a post mortem will be carried out at a later date.

The driver of the lorry was unharmed during the incident.

Forensic collision investigators have now concluded their examination of the scene and the area has fully reopened.