Man accused of stabbing his wife to death ‘just moved in with new bride after an arranged marriage’

A man accused of stabbing his 22-year-old wife to death had recently moved in with his new bride after an arranged marriage.

The woman was found injured at a Balcatta home, in Perth, and died at Royal Perth Hospital last Saturday.

Mohammad Ali Halimi, 25, is alleged to have led police to the body after showing up at Mirrabooka Police Station covered in blood that afternoon.

Halimi, who has been charged with murder, was assisted by security officers who helped seat him while appearing in Perth Magistrate’s Court this week.

The couple are understood to have lived in Australia for several years after immigrating from the Middle East separately, The West Australian reported.

It’s believed the husband and wife recently moved into the Balcatta home after getting married in Melbourne.

There are unconfirmed reports the newlyweds were brought together through an arranged marriage.

An anonymous neighbour told the publication Halimi appeared to be a well-spoken young man.

‘I had a couple of neighbourly chats with Ali and when he went to Melbourne for his marriage, I looked after his bins and mail. I spoke to him when he was back home and I met his wife,’ the neighbour said.

The 25-year-old held jobs as a factory worker and Uber driver.

‘He wanted me to visit and was concerned that his wife would be alone a lot when he returned to work,’ the neighbour added.

‘I am so sad…that two lives are now gone.’