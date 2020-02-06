Man and woman found dead in town centre house as police launch probe

The pair were found dead in a house in Workington, west Cumbria this morning by police who had to force their way into the property

A man and a woman have been found dead in a town centre house in Cumbria by police.

Cops forced their way into the house in Workington just after 9.45am today when they made the discovery.

They found a man, believed to be in his 50s, and a woman, thought to be in her 80s, deceased.

Detectives have now launched an investigation into the cause of their deaths.

A police spokesman said the deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

The spokesman added: “Residents may see a large police presence around this area of the town as inquiries are carried out.

“There is no perceived risk to the wider public.”