Man arrested after ‘admitting to battering his ex-girlfriend’s mother to death with a golf club’

An Iowa man has been accused of battering his ex-girlfriend’s mother to death with a golf club just one hour after police left the pair alone together after they were called to reports of an assault.

Mark Russell, 28, admitted to officers that he repeatedly beat 45-year-old Angela McLeod with a golf club in an apartment in Iowa.

Officers were initially called to the Fort Dodge apartment of Ms McLeod’s daughter after reports of an alleged assault.

Webster County prosecutor Ryan Baldridge said Russell used to be in a relationship with McLeod’s daughter.

‘It was apparent that Mr Russell and Ms McLeod had been in an argument, but it was impossible for those officers to determine fault or who the initial aggressor was,’ police said.

Russell and McLeod told the officers that they could resolve their problems ‘without the need for criminal charges,’ and neither woman asked that Russell be forced to leave.

‘While it’s impossible to know what will happen in the future between any individuals, with no evidence of a physical assault and no third-party information, officers had no choice but to allow Mr Russell and Ms McLeod to carry on throughout their day, with both parties agreeing to work past their differences,’ police said in the release.

Officers responding to another report about a dispute at the home about an hour later found Ms McLeod unresponsive, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Russell later told officers that he had repeatedly struck McLeod with the golf club.

Fort Dodge Police Captain Ryan Gruenberg said the officers’ actions and their body camera video has been thoroughly reviewed.

‘We don’t see anything that has raised any red flags,’ Gruenberg said yesterday, adding that the Webster County attorney’s office hasn’t expressed any concerns either.

Russell, who is currently being held on bail for $5million, has been imprisoned at least three times since 2012, police said.

His criminal history includes convictions for illegal weapons possession and domestic assault, although the victim in that case wasn’t McLeod or her daughter.

Russell is scheduled to appear in court on January 31.