Man arrested after hijacking car and threatening driver with knife

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man who hijacked a car in Limerick at the weekend.

The man has been charged after he threatened a driver who he had asked for a lift and demanded to be driven to Portlaoise.

The driver reported the incident to the gardaí, who arrested the man after an investigation.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was arrested in Tallaght and brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

In a statement, gardaí said that on 4 April at around 5pm, “a man was sitting in his car in the O’Malley Park area of Limerick when he was asked for a lift by a man, which he agreed to”.

“At some stage during the journey the passenger threatened the driver with what is believed to be a knife and demanded he drive him to Portlaoise,” gardaí said.

“The driver managed to jump from the car as they approached a petrol station in Portlaoise. He received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment at the time.”

The man is due to appear before Kilmallock District Court at 5pm.