Man arrested following seizure of €230k worth of drugs in Clondalkin

A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking following the seizure of €230,000 worth of drugs seized last week.

Last Friday, gardaí conducted a search at an address in the Clondalkin area in Dublin.

During this search, 3kg of cocaine and 1kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €230,000 were seized.

A man (36) was arrested today on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking. He is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.