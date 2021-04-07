Man arrested following seizure of €230k worth of drugs in Clondalkin

The cocaine and cannabis herb were seized by gardaí last Friday.
A MAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking following the seizure of €230,000 worth of drugs seized last week.
Last Friday, gardaí conducted a search at an address in the Clondalkin area in Dublin.
During this search, 3kg of cocaine and 1kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €230,000 were seized.
A man (36) was arrested today on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking. He is currently detained at Ronanstown Garda Station.
The drugs seized in Clondalkin last week.