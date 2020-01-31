Man arrested in connection with PC’s murder arrives in Pakistani court for extradition hearing 

A Pakistani man arrested over the killing of British woman police officer Sharon Beshenivsky does not want to be extradited to the UK and is asking that he be tried in his home country, his lawyer said today.

Piran Ditta Khan, 71, was arrested earlier this month in Islamabad suspected of masterminding an armed robbery in Bradford 15 years ago during which the mother-of-five was shot dead.

Khan told reporters today as he was marched to the courthouse in chains, ‘The situation is that I can’t really apologise because I haven’t done anything wrong.’

His lawyer, Raja Ghaneem Aabar, said the court is expected to review Pakistani investigations into the case before considering a final decision on Britain’s extradition request. The next hearing is due within 10 days, he added.

Khan refused to answer questions by reporters as to whether he was involved in the shooting death of police officer Sharon Beshenivsky, a 38-year-old mother of three killed outside a travel agency in Bradford while responding to an armed robbery call.

After the killing, six men were arrested in Britain but Khan, who was suspected of being the armed gang’s organizer, had fled abroad.

In 2016, police in Britain issued a fresh appeal for Khan who remained at large despite a reward of £20,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Aabar, the lawyer, said Khan has maintained his innocence during the investigation in Pakistan. He would fight to prove his client’s innocence, Aabar added, saying Khan was falsely implicated in the case.

‘Pakistani investigators are yet to complete their report into the 2005 crime that was committed in Britain,’ he said. ‘My client is suspected of links to that offense and he wants to be tried in Pakistan as he is a Pakistani citizen.’

‘His trial should be held in Pakistan,’ Aabar added. ‘My client can respond to any questions from British police via video link.’

West Yorkshire PC Beshenivsky became the seventh British female police officer killed in the line of duty when a bullet tore through her stab proof vest when she responded to the robbery at a travel agent’s on November 18, 2005.

She had only been a police officer for nine months when she was blasted in the chest on what was her youngest daughter Lydia’s fourth birthday.

Six men have been jailed in connection with her murder but Khan left the country for Pakistan.

Asked whether he would be fighting his extradition today, Khan replied: ‘I love Britain.’

PC Beshenivsky’s husband welcomed Khan’s arrest earlier this month, saying: ‘At last they’ve got him. It’s 2005 to now to get him. From my view, it will give me a bit of closure.

‘When something is still happening in your mind and periodically you get told from police that they’re still looking for him, which is great, but you’ve not forgotten about it.

‘I heard about it yesterday and I was told it was 90 per cent that it was him.

‘This morning they confirmed that it is him and he’s being held in custody in Pakistan.’

During the 2005 robbery, a bullet hit PC Beshenivsky’s rib, punctured her aorta and damaged her spine – causing her chest to fill with blood.

Her partner, PC Teresa Milburn, was also shot but survived.

Mr Beshenivsky, who has since re-married, said earlier the upcoming court case will cause him and his family to re-live the pain all over again.

He added: ‘There will be a court case and it will all be coming to light again. That brings it all back to light, especially with the kids.

‘My daughter just rang me about it and she told me about it. Obviously it’s not very nice, you try to get on with your life.

‘It doesn’t give you total closure, like now it just goes through your mind and the kids are going to be suffering.

‘I’m having to deal with it. I’ve remarried, but you’re never going to forget. It’s a bit like Groundhog Day.’

West Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Mark Swift said: ‘I would like to thank the National Crime Agency officers in Pakistan and partners who have made this arrest possible.

‘This is a major development in this long running investigation and their assistance in this matter cannot be understated.

‘We are continuing to liaise with partners in Pakistan to process Khan’s extradition with the intention of returning him to the UK to face court proceedings.’

Three men – Muzzaker Imtiaz Shah, Mustaf Jama and his younger brother Yusuf Jama – were all given minimum 35-year jail sentences for her murder.

But police spent years hunting for Khan, who they claimed was the architect of the robbery and travelled to Pakistan after the mother-of-five was killed.

PC Beshenivsky was with her colleague PC Teresa Milburn when they were called to Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford, when she was gunned down.

The 38-year-old was mother to three children and two stepchildren and wife to her husband Paul.

On the day of her death, the Beshenivsky family were due to hold a birthday party for their youngest daughter Lydia at their home near Haworth, West Yorkshire.

PC Beshenivsky had wrapped the presents and even baked a cake for the occasion.

But as she neared the end of her shift that afternoon, she was called out to a robbery by a seven-strong gang at the travel agency.

She had only been an officer for nine months. The crime shocked the nation and left Mr Beshenivsky and their five children totally devastated.

On the 10th anniversary of her death in 2015, her daughter Lydia pulled at the nation’s heartstrings when she claimed she couldn’t remember her mother.

She said: ‘Nothing, I’ve no memories. I’ve been cheated, haven’t I? Her murderers were heartless.

‘I only know what I’m told about mum. I look at photos of her and think she looks pretty. I would have loved to have known her.’

Her son Paul Junior added: ‘Our mum was very brave.

‘She went into the shop first, she wasn’t scared. Dad says we are like her in that – we have a strong sense of right and wrong.’

Her husband Paul said after the tragedy: ‘It took me two days to tell the kids.

‘I struggled to find the words but I saw them looking down and thought I’d be truthful in as simple a way as possible.

‘I said, ‘Mummy has died and she won’t be coming home.

‘It was the hardest thing I have ever done. Then a friend took them away for a fortnight to escape the publicity.’

The West Yorkshire Police officer was left without a headstone for more than five years after her death, after her widower Paul claimed he was unable to decide on the right words for it.

The family row saw her mother and stepfather, Jenny and Tony Booth, begging her widower to erect their headstone.

But instead a simple wooden cross bearing her name marked her final resting place at Nab Wood Cemetery in Shipley, West Yorkshire for years.

A West Yorkshire Police headstone was put up in 2006.

Today the force thanked the National Crime Agency who they claim have been working tirelessly in Pakistan to find Khan.

