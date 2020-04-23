Man arrested in UK on suspicion of firearms offence

LONDON, April 22 (Xinhua) — British police have arrested a man on suspicion of firearms offence after he appeared to be seen firing a weapon from a balcony in Chatham in Kent.

Kent police urged the public to stay away from the Dockside area of the town after video appeared to show nine shots being fired from a top-floor balcony. A number of road closures were put in place as the area was cordoned off while the police dealt with the incident.

“We are currently assisting Kent police Tactical Operations with an incident at Dockside in Chatham. Numerous roads closures in place and therefore we kindly ask you to stay away from the area,” the police said on their Twitter account.

Video footage taken at the scene appears to show a man on a balcony at a flat brandishing a weapon, before the sound of shots being fired was heard.

A man who filmed the video said: “He’s up there. He’s up there sitting on that yellow thing with a machine gun, a handgun and a rifle.”

Armed officers and a police helicopter attended the scene and the man was detained on suspicion of firearms offence with four suspected imitation firearms at the scene, the police said. Enditem