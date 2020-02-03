Infosurhoy

Man arrested over hay bale scam in NSW

0
By on News

Police have arrested a man who advertised but failed to deliver hay bales in an alleged scam targeting drought-stricken farmers across NSW.

NSW Police began investigating earlier this week before arresting the 27-year-old man on Thursday morning in the western Sydney suburb of Villawood.

The man allegedly advertised hay bales on social media for a discounted price and took a deposit, but then failed to deliver the fodder as promised.

Scam victims were reported throughout the Mid-North Coast, the Hunter, the Southern Highlands as well as the Hills, Oxley, Nepean and Port Stephens areas.

The accused has been taken to Fairfield police station to be charged.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply