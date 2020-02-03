Man arrested over hay bale scam in NSW

Police have arrested a man who advertised but failed to deliver hay bales in an alleged scam targeting drought-stricken farmers across NSW.

NSW Police began investigating earlier this week before arresting the 27-year-old man on Thursday morning in the western Sydney suburb of Villawood.

The man allegedly advertised hay bales on social media for a discounted price and took a deposit, but then failed to deliver the fodder as promised.

Scam victims were reported throughout the Mid-North Coast, the Hunter, the Southern Highlands as well as the Hills, Oxley, Nepean and Port Stephens areas.

The accused has been taken to Fairfield police station to be charged.