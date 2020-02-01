Man at centre of Alastair Stewart Twitter storm responds

Viewers and fellow broadcasters have accused ITN bosses of ‘forcing out’ their longest-serving newsreader Alastair Stewart after he described a black Twitter user of being an ‘angry ape’ and have launched a bid to get him reinstated.

More than 16,000 people have signed a petition demanding Mr Stewart, 67, gets his job of more than 40 years back and that his accuser Martin Shapland, 34, makes a public apology.

The Change.org petition describes the race row as ‘ridiculous’ and comes after veteran BBC broadcaster Andrew Neil declared that ‘the only explanation can be the ITN suits wanted him out – and seized their chance.’

Mr Neil, 70, said his ITN peer is ‘the only person to be fired for quoting Shakespeare accurately’ after Mr Stewart posted a tweet that his bosses claim was a ‘breach of social media policy and editorial guidelines’.

He is one of several prominent journalists who have accused ITN officials of ‘hanging him out to dry’ in a ‘public shaming’ that even his colleagues have said was unfair.

His accuser Mr Shapland, a lobbyist from east London, also defended him today, saying ‘an apology would have been enough’ and he ‘takes no pleasure’ in his decision to stand down.

The petition calling for Mr Stewart’s reinstatement reads: ‘Alastair Stewart has been ridiculously forced to quit his role on ITV after 40 years due to Martin Shapland accused him of calling him ‘an angry ape’ after quoting Shakespeare.

‘Despite no direct conversation on twitter between the two and with Martin using racism as the offense. The quote is reference to how a person can lose their sight with anger and refuse to listen to reason.

‘It’s not racist either, Martin needs to take account the evolution of apes to humans of all races. Martin needs to publicly apologise and Alastair needs to have his job reinstated!’

ITV and BBC stars are rallying around the 67-year-old and Mary Nightingale was in tears on live TV last night as she told viewers he would not be seen again after 44 years on the station. Fellow ITN newsreader Julie Etchingham led tributes to ‘gentleman’ Mr Stewart.

Good Morning Britain’s political editor Ranvir Singh, one of the UK’s most senior British Asian journalists, said today: ‘I would never use the word racist and his name in the same sentence’ and revealed he has spent his career mentoring reporters from ethnic minorities.

One on the UK’s best known news broadcasters, who asked not be named, told MailOnline: ‘It’s an absolute shambles and a disgrace. I don’t know if this is cover for something else – if someone wanted him out anyway they should have allowed a more gracious retirement – but it gives our industry a bad name and a bad look. Intolerant, obtuse, disloyal and illiterate’.

ITN has refused to give more details on his sudden departure but several sources said it related to a Twitter spat on January 13. His bosses are said to have been nervous about his social media activity after he called someone an ‘absolute p***k’ last year.

Before his spat about royal funding with Mr Shapland, Mr Stewart also debated followers on controversial issues such as anti-Semitism and the environment – but ITN has refused to say if he was warned about his tweeting before his exit yesterday.

His ITN colleagues are said to be signing a ‘get Alastair Stewart reinstated’ petition launched today and one senior source told Buzzfeed’s Alex Wickham: ‘Anna Mallett (ITN CEO) and her wingman Chris Shaw (ITN Editorial Director) must come out and explain why they have hung him out for a public shaming. It is a total disgrace’.

At 5pm yesterday the 67-year-old newsreader said he was quitting after ‘a misjudgement which I regret’ on social media and told friends he was ‘very sad it was ending this way’ after an online row with Mr Shapland about where he quoted lines from William Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure.

But it has now emerged Mr Stewart, who has been crowned Britain’s top news presenter by the Royal Television Society three times in his career and has an OBE for services to broadcasting, used the same passage including ‘angry ape’ in a Twitter debate on ragwort in June 2018 with Swansea environmentalist Neil Jones, who is white.

As Mr Stewart’s sudden departure caused a major storm, it has emerged:

Mr Shapland deleted all his tweets today amid scrutiny of his own social media where he was accused of ‘anti-white bigotry’ because his messages were packed with rants about ‘f***ing white privilege’.

Today he tweeted: ‘Civil and political discourse has become far too vicious in the last five years. I would ask that we try to treat each other with a little more respect, kindness and understanding.’

He thanked critic Kate Maltby, saying she ‘witnessed the whole incident’ and concurred ‘that the exchange was out of character’.

Miss Maltby had tweeted: ‘I’ve admired Alastair Stewart for years, and really enjoyed getting to know him a bit on here. But I watched the actual exchange in real time, because I also follow and like his interlocutor. And it was much, much nastier than has been reported. It wasn’t just the “ape” quote.

‘As I recall, AS (Alastair Stewart) went on a rant about Martin’s education level, dismissed the possibility he could have a degree, really picked on him by quote-tweeting & encouraging a pile-on’.

Ms Nightingale, Julie Etchingham and ex- boss Richard Frediani have paid tribute to a ‘broadcasting legend’ while over at the BBC, star presenter Andrew Neil said: ‘Alastair Stewart – Now the only person to be fired for quoting Shakespeare accurately. The only explanation can be the ITN suits wanted him out — and seized their chance’.

And as calls for him to be reinstated grew, Good Morning Britain political editor Ranvir Singh, one of the UK’s best known British Asian broadcasters, today declared she ‘adores’ the ‘gracious and encouraging’ newsreader and revealed his ‘pride’ at mentoring ‘black talent’ over the years. She added: ‘I call my son a monkey all the time [and say]: ‘come on you little monkey get to bed’. I’m not being racist. I find it really unsettling’.

A broadcaster who worked with Alastair Stewart for many years hit out at his departure.

‘If they just wanted rid of him, which these days just happens because you’re a bit old and a bit expensive, there are other, fairer ways,’ the broadcaster told PA.

‘He’s senior, he’s well loved. He’s somebody who should have left in a blaze of glory. He’s one of the greats … It’s this quite modern idea that you get cancelled for saying just one thing,’ the broadcaster said.

‘Very, very senior journalists, broadcasters who either worked with him or know him through their jobs, are pretty appalled that this has happened to him.’

Good Morning Britain host Ben Shephard said: ‘I’ve been lucky enough to work with Alastair over the years as well, and he’s an extraordinarily generous person with experience as a broadcaster to work with.’

Broadcaster Katie Derham wrote on Twitter: ‘So very sorry to hear the news about Alastair Stewart stepping down from ITN. A very dear friend and colleague; enormous fun and extremely supportive, and unbelievably well informed. He will be missed.’

Mr Stewart is believed to be at his £1.7million Hampshire farm today and a man believed to be Alastair’s son said his father would not be commenting further today.

Yesterday evening his colleague of 27-years Mary Nightingale struggled not to cry as she was forced to tell viewers how Mr Stewart was stepping down following ‘errors of judgement in Alastair’s use of social media which breached ITN’s editorial guidelines’.

Viewers pointing out that her eyes appeared to be red from tears with many fans venting their anger about how he was ‘badly treated’ and ‘denied a proper on-screen goodbye’ after more than four decades on television.

Shortly before going on air Mary tweeted: ‘Very sad about the departure of #AlastairStewart. He was a good friend and mentor to me when I started at Carlton TV, and we worked together for more than 27 years. I will miss him’.

Speaking on GMB today Ranvir Singh said: ‘He is a gentleman and he has done nothing but encourage me, it saddens me.

‘I need to speak to him and find out what he meant. From what I understand is the misjudgement that might be getting drawn into a spat. I would put my house on it that not for one second did he write it in a slur’.

Mr Stewart, who is married with four children, was the nation’s longest-serving male newsreader.

He started on Southern Television in 1976 and joined ITN in 1980. An OBE came in 2006 for services to broadcasting.

Along with Mary Nightingale, his colleagues leapt to his defence, saying the broadcasting ‘legend’ had been ‘shunted out’. One insisted last night: ‘Alastair is not a racist.’

News anchor Julie Etchingham tweeted: ‘So sad to learn this – we have worked on many big stories together & Al is a trusted friend and guide to many of us.’

Former ITV News boss Richard Frediani called him ‘a loyal friend, colleague, mentor, guide and much more to many, many journalists’, adding: ‘Simply the best on and off screen. A broadcasting legend.’

Stewart and Martin Shapland, who is black, were debating the Royal Family’s finances online when the news anchor cited a passage from Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure that included the phrase ‘angry ape’.

Stewart wrote: ‘But man, proud man, Dress’d in a little brief authority, Most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d – His glassy essence – like an angry ape.’

Describing Stewart as a disgrace, Mr Shapland shared the tweet and said: ‘Just an ITV newsreader referring to me as an ape.’

In a statement, the presenter said: ‘It was a misjudgement which I regret, but it’s been a privilege to bring the news to households throughout the UK for the past 40 years.’

In 2018 Stewart used the same quote in an exchange with another Twitter user who was not identifiably black.

Supporters said he appeared to have a habit of using the phrase to make a point about those he felt were claiming to be experts in a certain field. An ITN insider said: ‘He would have thought he was being clever and it was merely an innocent put-down. He is certainly not a racist in any way.

‘Alastair is a hugely popular figure, well liked, kind and something of an institution.

‘It is sad if he has had to go because of this. He accepts the error of judgement, but many believe that, if this was the reason he is going, it was wrong, and he will be the first man ever fired for accurately quoting Shakespeare.’

A source at ITN, which produces news programmes for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, said the newsroom was in shock, but that there was a ‘mixed view’, with some younger staff agreeing with the decision to remove him.

More senior staff shared their theory that it was an excuse to get rid of the veteran, who was on a six-figure salary. One insider said: ‘Officially he quit, but it was a fait accompli – a case of ‘resign, and do the honourable thing’.’

Mr Shapland, whose Twitter account includes the description ‘tweet in haste, repent at leisure’.

In later tweets in his spat with Stewart he described the presenter’s behaviour as ‘ignorant bullying’ and suggested he should take lessons in etiquette.

According to his LinkedIn page, Mr Shapland obtained a degree in modern history and political sciences from Birmingham University and has been a policy manager at the Institution of Civil Engineers for the past two years.

He was previously a House of Commons researcher.

Asked about the Twitter row between Stewart and its employee, a spokesman for the ICE said: ‘It is a private matter.’

Michael Jermey, director of news and current affairs at ITV, said: ‘Alastair has been a long-standing, familiar figure to viewers of ITV News, both reporting and presenting with distinction. We wish him the very best for the future.’

ITN chief executive Anna Mallett added: ‘We would like to recognise Alastair’s contribution as one of the UK’s foremost journalists and TV presenters and to thank him for his commitment to delivering high-quality broadcast news over many years.’

Last night the door to Stewart’s home in Hampshire was answered by a young man who said: ‘Yeah he is not going to be saying anything tonight.’

In his long career, Stewart has fronted everything from election coverage to Police, Camera, Action! – a job he lost after crashing his Mercedes into a hedge while three times the drink-drive limit.

Support for Stewart also came from broadcaster Danny Baker, who was sacked last year from BBC Radio 5 Live for likening Prince Harry’s son Archie to a chimp.

Baker retweeted a comment by comedian Rory Bremner who praised Stewart as ‘a good friend’ and called him ‘generous, supportive and quick to correct unfairness or nonsense, authoritative, kind and one of life’s enthusiasts’.

ITV reporter Ranvir Singh was today criticised for backing her colleague Alastair Stewart after he was forced out of ITN over claims of racism.

Mrs Singh, 42, who was raised in a Sikh family in Preston, stood up for the veteran presenter after a black Twitter user complained he called him an ‘angry ape’.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain today that Mr Stewart was not racist and also said how she often calls her son Tushaan a ‘monkey’ but is not being racist to him.

But Twitter users criticised Mrs Singh for her views as a ‘woman of colour’ and suggested she had put her friendship with Mr Stewart over the issue of racism.

One said: ‘You have chosen to put friendship over what in reality is an existing issue in the media. As a woman of colour you should know the position of the other gentleman and how those may be perceived. The context there.’

But Mrs Singh responded: ‘This was about a specific person and I spoke about my specific experience of the man. I don’t appreciate being told what you think I ‘should know’ but you’re entitled to your view. Thank you.’

Mrs Singh, who joined ITV in 2012 and is the political editor of GMB, said she had spoken to Mr Stewart in text messages last night and he told her he was ‘OK’.

She said today: ‘I would never use the word racist and his name in the same sentence. I have sat with him for hours and hours and hours, days and days and days, years, and he has only ever been gracious and encouraging to me.

‘We have had talks about how he and his wife have felt proud of what I have achieved and how Alastair Stewart has talked about other black talents in the newsroom and wider and why companies don’t give them more work and how he sees black talent in other places and he wants them to have more work and he would know in his position that that might mean that he might get less work.’

Mrs Singh added: ‘I can only tell you from my own experience that he is a gentleman and he has done nothing other than totally encourage me. It saddens me.’

Mr Stewart said he was quitting after ‘a misjudgement which I regret’ on social media. He told friends he was ‘very sad it was ending this way’ after 40 years in the job.

Mr Stewart and Martin Shapland, who is black, were debating the Royal Family’s finances online when the news anchor cited a passage from Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure that included the phrase ‘angry ape’.

Mr Stewart wrote: ‘But man, proud man, Dress’d in a little brief authority, Most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d – His glassy essence – like an angry ape, Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven, As makes the angels weep; who, with our spleens, Would all themselves laugh mortal.’

Describing Mr Stewart as a disgrace, Mr Shapland shared the tweet and said: ‘Just an ITV newsreader referring to me as an ape.’

Speaking about what Mr Stewart said, Mrs Singh added: ‘Do you go back and unpick the whole of literature? My God, it wasn’t a quote from Enoch Powell, there are things that you know – ‘no, don’t do that’.

‘I did English literature, I don’t know it inside out, I suppose people are Googling Measure for Measure this morning to figure out exactly what this quote means, as far as I understand, was Shakespeare being racist when he wrote ‘angry ape’ or was he just saying in an Elizabethan era?’

Asked if she could see why it was offensive, she added: ‘It’s hard to stand in someone’s shoes. I think that if you are angry with somebody and you’re having a spat, I don’t know what the thread said, I don’t think any of us really know what that thread was actually about, we just have seen that one exchange.

‘Is it OK to see things perhaps in that person’s view perhaps he felt that but all I can say that that quote from Shakespeare in an Elizabethan era I think was probably meant about primitive behaviour – it wasn’t about the colour.’

She added: ‘I call my son a monkey all the time, come on you little monkey, get into bed. I’m not being racist to my son when I call him a monkey, right, but of course that’s just my experience.

‘I find it really unsettling to talk about this because he is my friend, Alastair is, and I feel sorry for him and I wish this hadn’t happened but also I don’t know who this guy is on Twitter and I don’t know what his issue was with that and I feel sorry for Alastair and that’s all I can really say and I just feel that, can you go back and unpick the whole of literature?’

Asked by Susanna Reid what the response to her posting a picture of her with Mr Stewart last night, she said: ‘I don’t always read everything on social media if I’m perfectly honest and perhaps the lesson is, or perhaps the learning, is I don’t engage with members of the public in a confrontational way ever.

‘I don’t do it and I really don’t tweet about race, I don’t tweet about very much, I’m a bit rubbish on social media, and maybe that’s a good thing, but I just think Alastair has engaged in taking people on who take him on in that arena and perhaps the learning is, I don’t know what Alastair meant when he said it was a ‘misjudgement’ that he regrets – does he regret quoting that bit or does he regret just being drawn into a spat with a member of the public and actually I think perhaps I’ll need to speak to him and find out what he meant by that.’

She added: ‘He loves words, I have sat there – when he is trying to write the headlines, he pores over every word, he’s very careful, he understands the emphasis, and I think perhaps he might be thinking ‘gosh, maybe I should have re-read that quote and thought about it twice’.

‘But I absolutely say in my gut I would absolutely tell you that I would put my house on it that not for one second did he write that quote thinking that it was in any way a slur on someone’s skin colour.’

The black Twitter user whose exchange led to Alastair Stewart being forced out of ITN deleted his old tweets today after being criticised for ‘anti-white bigotry’.

Martin Shapland, 34, a lobbyist who complained the veteran presenter called him an ‘angry ape’, removed his previous tweets amid scrutiny of his own social media.

The former Liberal Democrat researcher from Stratford, East London was accused of racism himself over his messages featuring rants about ‘f***ing white privilege’.

In previous messages online, he referred to a Radio Times discussion on diversity in radio last July, saying: ‘This panel is so rich and so white it’s basically a cheesecake’.

Then in reference to a tweet from Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg about him campaigning in the rain ahead of the General Election last November, Mr Shapland said: ‘This is so white and miserable it’s like eating a cheesecake that’s quite soggy.’

According to his LinkedIn page, Mr Shapland obtained a degree in modern history and political sciences from Birmingham University.

He has been a policy manager at the Institution of Civil Engineers for the past two years and was previously a House of Commons researcher.

Twitter account Socialist Voice, which has 70,000 followers, posted a series of old social media messages from Mr Shapland, saying he has ‘issues with white people’.

They added: ‘Martin Shapland’s Twitter feed is full of anti-white bigotry – he also compares white people to ‘cheesecake’ and refers to white privilege.’

Today, Mr Shapland said a ‘private apology would have been more than sufficient’ from Mr Stewart, adding that it was ‘regrettable’ that the presenter quit last night.

Mr Shapland added that he had received a ‘torrent of abuse’ from people calling him ‘n***er ape’, a ‘f***ing idiot’, a ‘c**t’, ‘f***ing ape’ and ‘thick as s***’.

Another accused him of putting forward a ‘baseless accusation of racism’ and said he ‘should be ready to be looking over your shoulder for the rest of your life’.

The 67-year-old newsreader said last night he was quitting after ‘a misjudgement which I regret’ on Twitter and told friends he was ‘very sad it was ending this way’.

Mr Shapland responded for the first time this afternoon to the reports of Mr Stewart quitting on Twitter.

He tweeted: ‘Thank you to those who have been in touch in the last few days about Alastair Stewart. I apologise for not getting back to media enquiries more quickly in particular.

‘I am not planning to make on or off the record comments beyond the statement below and a few clarifying tweets.’

He posted a statement that said: ‘In so far as Mr Stewart caused hurt and upset, intentionally or otherwise, in an exchange earlier this month, there is a wider context.

‘There was not a single post as has been widely reported, but several posts written by Mr Stewart, which have all now been deleted.

‘I understand that Mr Stewart has acknowledged the words he used were misjudged and has expressed regret at what happened. I thank him for that.

‘No one is perfect. We are all human and we all need to learn from our experiences and mistakes and try to be better people in the wake of them.]

‘An apology and commitment to be more careful about language was all that I would have asked.

‘It is regrettable that he has decided to stand down and I take no pleasure in that. He has evidently gone through and ITN and ITV process and I respect his choice.

‘Civil and political discourse has become far too vicious in the last five years. I would ask that we try to treat each other with a little more respect, kindness and understanding.

‘In that spirit I consider this matter closed and I wish Mr Stewart the best in his future endeavours.’

Mr Shapland added: ‘Much of the context of the discussion was lost after tweets were deleted and I won’t go into detail here.

‘I do, however, want to clarify that I don’t know how ITN, ITV and Mr Stewart came to a conclusion or what background there was beyond any exchange I had with him.’

He continued: ‘My personal view is that a private apology would have been more than sufficient to draw a line under this. I am not, in saying that, second guessing the decision arrived at.

‘I have taken the step of removing all of my Twitter posts. I have been on the receiving end of a torrent of abuse, and, by the same token, condemn any similar behaviour toward figures like (ITV presenter) Ranvir Singh, who I understand has faced similar comments.’

Speaking at his home in East London today, Mr Shapland told MailOnline: ‘I have just put something on Twitter and I have said all I have to say.’

Mr Stewart and Mr Shapland, who is black, were debating the Royal Family’s finances online when the news anchor cited a passage from Shakespeare’s Measure for Measure that included the phrase ‘angry ape’.

Mr Stewart wrote: ‘But man, proud man, Dress’d in a little brief authority, Most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d – His glassy essence – like an angry ape.’

Describing Stewart as a disgrace, Mr Shapland shared the tweet and said: ‘Just an ITV newsreader referring to me as an ape.’