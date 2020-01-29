Man becomes ‘human flag’ in inspiring video after legs were sliced off by train

Dev Mishra climbed a pole and became a human flag after having both his legs amputated in a grisly railway accident in Barauni, Begusarai, India

This inspiring video shows how a man who lost his legs in a horrific accident became a “human flag” after building his upper body strength to an impressive degree.

Dev Mishra was just 19-years-old when he found himself pushed from behind onto the railway tracks while waiting on a crowded platform in Barauni, Begusarai, India.

Before he could react, a fast train had amputated both his legs, leaving him screaming in agony and losing catastrophic amounts of blood.

“I lay on the platform for three hours screaming and begging people to help me,” the 22-year-old told DNA India.

“While people stopped to look no one came forward to help for over three hours when I lost a lot of blood.”

After spending time homeless because he couldn’t work and feared being a burden to his family, Dev’s life was transformed by dance instructor Vishal Paswan – who taught him how to dance with his arms.

In his latest video which he posted to Instagram, he was seen hoisting himself up a pole using only the force of his arms.

With amazing upper body strength, he then pushes himself outwards horizontally to become the flag of India – wearing stripes of green orange and white.

Many of his Instagram followers were quick to praise the incredible clip, commenting with heart emojis and “Long live India.”

“Awesome Mr. Dev,” said another.

“You are Real Indian power sir,” a third viewer wrote.

The clip has now been seen more than 270,000 times after Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra shared it on Twitter yesterday.

In the caption, the businessman tweeted: “Would have posted this yesterday but I received it only this morning.

“However it’s never too late to see something that inspires us; something that makes us stop feeling sorry for ourselves; something that reminds us that having a larger cause enables us to do great things…”