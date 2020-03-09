Man becomes the THIRD Australian Defence Force member to test positive for coronavirus

The father of a Sydney high school student diagnosed with the coronavirus is the third Australian Defence Force member to test positive to COVID-19.

The man has become the 92nd confirmed case of coronavirus in Australia, and the 47th in New South Wales.

The ADF member is believed to be the father of a Year 10 student at St Patrick’s Marist College at Dundas, in Sydney’s north, who also contracted the virus.

Another student from the same school also tested positive for coronavirus, as well as a Year 7 pupil from nearby Willoughby Girls High School.

Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said there were ‘some links’ with Monday’s new cases to the previous two ADF diagnoses.

‘The links go both with Defence, Ryde Hospital some connections and the nursing home and we are at the early stages of our investigation,’ Dr Chant said.

‘The principle purpose of that is to identify any unrecognised cases of COVID-19 with the point of offering testing and again breaking the chain of transmission.

‘Obviously there’s a lot of family clusters and people are employed in different industries – it’s a bit like detective work.’

Both schools were closed on Monday and will remain shut on Tuesday.

Epping Boys’ High reopened on Monday after closing on Friday following the positive test returned by a Year 11 boy.

Both schools are just 15 minutes from Macquarie Park, which was dubbed Australia’s ‘ground zero’ for the deadly disease.

The new cases come just days after two ADF members tested positive to the virus, which has killed three Australians.

The sick Year 7 student’s mother is of Iranian descent and was also diagnosed with coronavirus. A temporary travel ban has recently been imposed between Australia and Iran.

It is understood one of the three ADF members attended a defence force meeting at the Canberra headquarters on February 28.

The ADF said it is taking a number of ‘precautionary measures’ is now in the process of tracking down those who the two individuals came in contact with.

‘Defence is cooperating with NSW and ACT Health authorities to contact, isolate, test and support persons involved,’ the ADF said in a statement on Sunday.

‘Any defence personnel and those working in defence establishments who present with cold/flu-like symptoms will remove themselves from the workplace’.