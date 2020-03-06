Man behind legendary ‘succulent Chinese meal’ video reveals what REALLY happened before his arrest

The iconic Australian ‘succulent Chinese meal’ man has spoken out about the events that led to his famous arrest.

In a tell-all interview from Brisbane, ‘Mr. Democracy Manifest’, claimed his arrest was a case of mistaken identity.

The legendary Aussie told Sportsbet he had been at the Chinese restaurant with a mate ‘having a beautiful feed like I normally do’ when police and TV cameras suddenly surrounded the building.

He said that the Queensland police thought they were catching a sought-after criminal.

”Oh we got the wrong man, we thought he was an international criminal’ or something or other, some most wanted,’ he said.

The ‘succulent Chinese Meal man’ also noted that he went on his famous tirade to intentionally seem crazy.

‘I wanted them to think that I was off my head so they would send me to a lunatic asylum, so I could escape from there. Because it’s pretty hard to escape from the city watch house,’ he explained.

The elderly man then said he had begun to paint pictures of his famous arrest.

The original arrest clip is believed to have been recorded in 1988 and went viral for his humorous commentary and bizarre reaction.

It showed the man protesting as several cops escorted him into a police car.

In the original clip, as the officers attempt to put him in the police car he calls out, ‘This is democracy manifest’.

He then complained that one of the police officers touched his genitalia and yelled: ‘Get your hand off my penis! This is the bloke that got me on the penis, people!’

When an officer moved to put the suspect in headlock, he remarked dryly: ‘Ah, yes! I see that you know your judo well! Good one.’

It had previously been rumored that the man was a Hungarian chess player named Paul Charles Dozsa who died in 2003.

The Australian legend is very much alive and back in the spotlight.

He recently appeared in a music video for ‘Dine N Dash’ by The Chats and recreated his famous arrest.