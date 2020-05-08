Man called 911 to report before shooting that a black man was running

Audio recordings from two emergency calls have further illuminated the last moments before Ahmaud Arbery was shot by two white men as they jogged through a neighborhood outside of Brunswick, Georgia.

The full footage received by the Guardian comes from the release of new video footage showing Arbery’s assassination in February. This caused widespread outrage and raised questions about why no arrests were made. Transcripts of the 911 calls have previously been reported by local media.

Arbery had gone jogging on the afternoon of February 23 in Satilla Shores near the Georgia coast. The 25-year-old was known in the neighborhood and sometimes waved to the residents while he was running. But a number of events occurred that day that resulted in Gregory McMichael (64) and his 34-year-old son Travis McMichael killing him.

Arbery’s family lawyers said his death was a “lynching” and demanded that he be investigated as a hate crime.

When a call is made at 1:14 p.m., the dispatcher asks for the address and the reason for the call. One hears the voice of an unknown man answer: “Uh, I’m out here at Satilla Shores. There’s a black man walking down the street,” says an obvious reference to Arbery.

In an earlier call at 1:08 p.m., another unidentified caller reported “a man in a house, a house under construction”. The dispatcher asks if the man breaks into the property, to which the caller replies: “No, everything is open, it is under construction.”

The caller then says, “He is running and there he goes immediately” and refers to Arbery, who did his usual run through the neighborhood. The dispatcher asks: “OK, what is he doing?” The caller answers: “He’s running down the street.”

A few seconds later, the dispatcher says: “I just need to know what he did wrong. Was he only on the premises and shouldn’t it be? “

The beginning of his answer is garbled, but when the background noise improves, there is no clear answer to the question. The dispatcher ends the calls shortly after and says that he will send someone to check.

The second call to the call center is answered at 1:14 p.m. After the first exchange between the caller and the dispatcher, the caller did not answer the dispatcher again, but shouted: “Stop. Stop doing that. Hell again. Stop.”

A moment later he calls “Travis!” apparently addressed to Travis McMichael.

The dispatcher tries to divert the man’s attention 27 seconds after the call and says “sir, hello sir” but receives no response. The emergency call is recorded for almost five minutes.

The authorities have not released the identity of the callers. In the case, no one was charged.

Two prosecutors have withdrawn, citing professional ties to Gregory McMichael. Documents and state records show that the older McMichael is a former police officer and investigator of the Glynn County District Attorney.

The Guardian asked Gregory and Travis McMichael for a comment.

An external prosecutor responsible for the case said he wanted a large jury to decide whether a criminal charge is justified. However, this will only happen in mid-June, as the courts in Georgia remain largely closed due to the corona virus.

According to a police report that day, the two men grabbed their weapons, a .357 magnum revolver, and a shotgun, jumped into a truck, and followed Arbery after seeing him run.

Gregory McMichael told the police that he and his adult son thought Arbery agreed with the description of someone who was held to a security camera and recently broke into the neighborhood. Arbery was not considered a suspect in any burglary.

Gregory McMichael told the police that Arbery had violently attacked his son. Video footage filmed by an anonymous person and released this week contradicts this claim.

According to Georgian law, a person can kill for self-defense “only if he reasonably believes that such violence is necessary to prevent death or serious physical injury … or to prevent the commission of a violent crime.” The law also states that a person who provokes an attack or acts as an “attacker” cannot claim self-defense.

Arbery’s family has demanded immediate arrests after the video was released this week.

“I saw how my son was born,” said Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper Jones. “And seeing him leave the world is not something I would ever want to see.”

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who represents Arbery’s father, said the video questions McMichaels’ claims in the police report.

“You are heartbroken,” Crump said of the family. From Arbery’s father, he added, “It is only heartbreaking for him to look at his other son and daughter and try to make sense of it. He really believes his son has been lynched.”

Crump said that Arbery’s parents, who are separated, want the public to see the video, even if they can’t make themselves watch it.

Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery’s mother, said the Department of Justice should investigate death as a hate crime.

“The FBI said it helps,” said Department of Justice spokesman Matt Lloyd, “and as is the standard protocol, we look forward to working with them if any information becomes known about a possible federal violation.”

Republican governor Brian Kemp threw his support behind this investigation late Tuesday. He tweeted: “Georgians deserve answers. State law enforcement agencies are ready to ensure that justice is guaranteed. “He added on Thursday that the murder was” absolutely terrible. “

Also on Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump said, “I’m going to get a full report on it tonight. My heart goes out to the parents and loved ones of the young gentleman. It’s a very sad thing.”

House Justice Committee chairman Jerry Nadler cited “a clear probable cause of first-degree murder charges”.

Nadler: “The cellphone material used to shoot Ahmaud Arbery appears to be a clear probable cause of first-degree murder charges. Justice for Ahmaud requires extensive investigation … starting with the arrest of all attackers … [DOJ] must investigate immediately. “ – Kyle Griffin (@ kylegriffin1), May 7, 2020

The Attorney General of Georgia, Chris Carr, said he was deeply concerned and added, “I expect justice to be implemented as soon as possible.”