Man charged following London mosque stabbing attack

A man has been charged following a stabbing at a mosque at a Regent’s Park mosque in North London

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said Daniel Horton, 29, had been charged with GBH and possession of a bladed article on Friday.

He is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

The Met Police’s statement said: “This follows an incident at approximately 3.10pm on Thursday, February 20.

“A man, aged in his 70s, was taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries – he was discharged following treatment.

“Officers from the Central West Command Unit investigate.”

The charges come after a man ran into London Central Mosque in Regent’s and stabbed the mosque’s lead scholar in the neck.

Worshippers managed to jump on the attacker and tackled him to the ground, disarming him before police swooped in.

A man was later led away by officers as worshippers looked on.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson responded to the attack and said he was “deeply saddened”.

He added: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the attack at the London Central Mosque.

“It’s so awful that this should happen, especially in a place of worship. My thoughts are with the victim and those affected.”

No one else is being sought in connection with the incident.