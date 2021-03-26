Trending
Infosurhoy
File photo

Man charged over fire at Co Monaghan garda station in 2019

0
By on News

The incident happened at Emyvale Garda Station in the early hours of Monday, 28 October 2019.

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to a fire at Emyvale Garda Station in Co Monaghan in 2019. 

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, 28 October 2019. Extensive damage was caused to the building. 

Fire personnel and gardaí attended the scene at the time. 

Gardaí investigating the fire yesterday arrested a man in his mid-30s in connection with arson. 

The man has since been charged in connection with the incident and was due to appear before a sitting of Cavan District Court at 10.30am today. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

#Open journalism

No news is bad news
Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

File photo

File photo

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply