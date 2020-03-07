Man charged with ramming Tas activists

A man has been accused of ramming a car containing Bob Brown Foundation anti-logging protesters in northwest Tasmania.

The 27-year-old was on Thursday charged with causing injury to property and will front Smithton Magistrates Court in May.

He allegedly rammed the car twice at Sumac in the Tarkine rainforest on February 21.

Tensions between conservationists and the forestry industry have flared in recent months, with several protesters arrested in February for chaining themselves to logging equipment.

Protesters from the Bob Brown Foundation were last month slapped with a ban and threatened with fines of up to $500,000 by the state’s workplace safety regulator for “unsafe behaviour”, but it was set aside after a legal challenge.