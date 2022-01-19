Man charged with the murder of an Irish primary school teacher, Ashling Murphy, has been remanded in custody.

On his way to Tullamore District Court in County Offaly, Ireland, on Wednesday, Jozef Puska, 31, was heckled.

Shortly after the hearing, Mr Puska, of Lynally Grove, Tullamore, was remanded in custody at Cloverhill Prison.

A second man has been released without charge after being arrested under Section 30 of the Offenses Against the State Act of 1939.

Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, is thought to have been killed while jogging near her home in Cappincur, near Tullamore, on Wednesday, January 12th.

That day, her body was discovered on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

The death of the primary school teacher has shocked the country and reignited calls for improved public safety for women, with vigils held in her honor across Ireland and around the world.

On the one-week anniversary of her murder, a group of about 40 people walked along the canal near where her body was discovered.

Large crowds gathered in Mountbolus village and outside St Brigid’s Church, where her funeral was held, on Tuesday.

President Michael D Higgins of Ireland and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin were among those who paid their respects.

Press Association contributed to this report.

