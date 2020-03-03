Man City and Aston Villa player ratings as Rodri shines in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City have won their third Carabao Cup final in a row after beating Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley Stadium
Manchester City made it three in row as they powered to Carabao Cup glory and justified their billing as red-hot favourites.
But, make no mistake, Aston Villa put in a valiant display to take Pep Guardiola’s men right to the wire.
Villa went into the game with many thinking they might take a real beating but they certainly put paid to any such notion.
City lifted the cup but there as no shame in this Wembley defeat for Villa who were applauded off by their fans at the end.
Bravo 7
Superb last gasp save to push Engels header onto post
Walker 7
Solid defensively and always looking to cause damage further up front
Stones 6
Some classy passes but slipped at crucial time for Samatta’s goal
Fernandinho 7
You know what you get with him – solid and reliable as ever
Zinchenko 6
Might have done better for Villa’s goal
RODRI 8 – STAR MAN
Set up first goal and got second with a power header
Gundogan 7
Put in a real shift for an hour before being replaced by De Bruyne
Silva 7
Not his usual sparkling self but did more than enough
Foden 8
Looked good on the big stage and caused problems down the right flank
Sterling 7
Not allowed to cause mayhem but always a handful
Aguero 8
Floored Villa with opening goal and a constant menace
Subs: De Bruyne -Came on for last half hour
Bernardo – for Silva 76 mins
Jesus – for Aguero 83 rd min
Unused subs: Ederson, Mendy, Mahrez, Otamendi.
Nyland 7
Superb late save at foot of his post to deny Aguero
Guilbert 6
Coped well enough under intense pressure at time
Engels 7
So clsoe to late equaliser with header that Bravo pushed onto post
Mings 7
Kept calm when Villa needed a cool head at the back
Targett 7
Gives a lot to the side, particularly going forward
Luiz 7
Always at the heart of things in industrious display
Nakamba 6
Lucky only to get a yellow card for a robust tackle on Aguero
Elmohamady 6
In and out kind of game – substituted late on
El Ghazi 7
Crosses always a danger as proved with assist for Villa’s goal
Grealish 7
Probably Villa’s star man again but City did well to keep him quiet
Samatta 7
Smile lit up the stadium when he scored in only his fifth game for club.
Subs:
Davis – came on for Samatta with 10 minutes to go
Trezeguet – replaced Elmohamady 71 mins
Hourihane – on for El Ghazi 71
Unused subs: Reina, Taylor, Lansbury, Konsa,