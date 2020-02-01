Man City being hailed among ‘best-ever’ is ridiculous after this season, says Paul Merson

Manchester City have tumbled miles off the pace in the Premier League title race as Liverpool go into overdrive.

Paul Merson has hit out at claims Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are among the best sides ever following their collapse this season.

City cruised to the Premier League title in Guardiola’s second season at the Etihad, becoming the first team to bag 100 points.

They pipped Liverpool to top spot last term to retain their title as they completed a domestic treble of Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

But it’s gone wrong domestically this season with Liverpool a whopping 19 points clear.

And our man Merse is wary of dubbing Guardiola’s team one of the best ever after their rapid comedown.

He wrote in his weekly column: “Liverpool have been phenomenal this season. So consistent.

“They’re breaking all sorts of records and it must be hard to watch if you’re a Manchester City fan.

“Some people say City are the better team. That City are one of the greatest teams of all time after what they did last season.

“Pep Guardiola is supposed to be one of the best managers of all-time too. So why are they 19 points behind then? It’s ridiculous.

“They’ve lost to Manchester United twice in a season – both at home – and everybody is telling me they are brilliant! It’s weird.”

Merse has defended Jurgen Klopp’s decision to put out weakened teams in the FA Cup in favour of targeting the Premier League title.

“He’s (Guardiola) a good manager but he’s lost so many games this year, is absolutely miles behind in the title race, and we’re suddenly all focused on Klopp not turning up for a cup replay?

“The FA Cup needs changing. I’ve said so for ages. Seed it from the third round so the lower league teams are guaranteed a big tie.

“And give the away team the choice to finish it in one hit or have a replay. That would help. But don’t criticise Klopp.

“I’ve seen mid-table Championship teams with nothing to play for rest 10 players in the FA Cup so don’t talk to me about Klopp being disrespectful.”