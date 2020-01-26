Man City boss Pep Guardiola uses roulette wheel to discipline his squad with punishments

EXCLUSIVE: Pep Guardiola has introduced a roulette wheel in the dressing room as a new way to discipline his squad

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has introduced a roulette wheel in the dressing room as a new way to discipline his loaded squad.

He felt highly paid players hardly noticed being fined if they fell foul of his strict rules.

So the no-nonsense Catalan has come up with a forfeit wheel which involves his players carrying out chores instead of being hit in the pocket.

He asked team manager Marc Boixasa to come up with a list of 25 “punishments”.

They include paying for a team dinner, paying for a staff dinner, working in the kitchen, doing community work and even doing the laundry.

There is also a “teammates’ choice” category where other players chose the penalty, and an “invite a pal” category where the player nominates an innocent teammate to join him in the task.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss explains in new book Pep’s City: The Making Of A Super Team, by Spanish authors Pol Ballus and Lu Martin: “No more fines. From now on, you spin the wheel to find out what you have to do to compensate the team.”

A club source said: “Previously, the lads could be fined as much as four figures.

“Pep knows these guys earn lots. This is a way of having fun but also keeping them in touch with reality. Players really get involved.”