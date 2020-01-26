Man City contact Rennes about transfer for France Under-21 star Eduardo Camavinga

France Under-21 star Eduardo Camavinga is on Manchester City’s radar after becoming the youngest ever professional to play for Ligue 1 outfit Rennes

Manchester City have been in touch with Rennes about a potential deal for teenage prospect Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga, 17, joined Rennes at the age of 11 and went onto sign his first professional contract with the French club five years later.

He is the youngest ever professional to play for them, making his debut in a 3-3 Ligue 1 tie with Angers in April 2019.

The midfielder went onto make another six appearances for Rennes last season and has subsequently made 24 under Julien Stephan in the current campaign.

According to the Sunday Express, the Angola-born ace is now on City’s radar.

It is believed the Premier League champions have launched an enquiry to Rennes about Camavinga’s availability in either the current transfer window or the summer.

However, they face competition from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain.

Camavinga earned his first call-up to France’s Under-21 side back in November, making his bow in a Euro 2021 qualifier against Georgia.

Rennes president Olivier Letang confirmed earlier this month they had received approached for their academy graduate.

“Yes, some clubs (outside France) have approached us, but none in Ligue 1,” he told Telefoot.

“We want to keep him today and for 10 years.”

Operating mainly as a defensive midfielder, Camavinga could be regarded as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho at the Etihad.

The latter has racked up 270 appearances for City since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 and is regarded a key player by Guardiola.

Yet Fernandinho is out of contract at the club in the summer, meaning he could decide to walk away for free in just five months’ time.

Fortunately for City fans, though, the player issued an encouraging hint about his future earlier this month.

“We will see how long I keep playing too. To be honest I don’t think about that now,” he told Sport360.

“Of course I want to keep playing, but I don’t put on myself that I will play until 40 or something.

“I will play as long as I feel good and I can give a good performance back to the team.

“You have to look after yourself too and it’s the best way to perform.”