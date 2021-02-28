Man City continue to set records as West Brom and Aston Villa both win

LONDON, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola made history on Saturday as his side continued their winning run to the Premier League title.

Goals from central defenders Ruben Dias and John Stones gave Manchester City their 20th consecutive win in all competitions, with Stones scoring the winner in the 68th minute after Michael Antonio’s 43rd-minute goal gave an impressive West Ham hopes of taking at least a point.

The win is Guardiola’s 500th victory in charge of a top-flight club in all competitions in a career taking him from FC Barcelona, to Bayern Munich to Manchester. It is also his 200th win as Manchester City coach and he has needed just 273 matches to reach that total – fewer than any other top-flight manager.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Newcastle took a point which means they move four points clear of third from bottom Fulham, although Steve Bruce’s side will be disappointed not to take all three points after Jamaal Lascelles’ 52nd-minute opener was canceled out by Ruben Neves’ header in the 74th minute.

Brighton complicated their Premier League future with a 1-0 defeat away to West Brom, who took the points thanks to an 11th minute Bartley goal.

The visitors then made Premier League history by becoming the first side to send two penalties against the woodwork with Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross the guilty players.

Anwar El Ghazi’s fifth-minute goal gave Aston Villa, who were still without Jack Grealish, a 1-0 win away to Leeds United. Leeds was flat in attack and has now lost six games at home this season. Enditem