Man City don striking double denim outfits for flight to Madrid for Real clash

Manchester City players have made a bold fashion statement ahead of their Champions League round of 16 first leg.

Pep Guardiola’s side take on Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday with a chance to put their Premier League disappointment behind them, and they have opted to wear some eye-catching clobber while in transit.

Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero among others have been photographed wearing double denim while dragging their suitcases through a rainy Manchester.

The garments look to be in relation to their partnership with Italian fashion brand DSquared2, who also supplied the players and staff with brand new club suits at the beginning of the campaign.

Dean and Dan Caten, founders and designers of fashion brand, said of the deal at the time: “We wanted the players to feel as confident in this suit as they do when they pull on their team jersey.

“Every element of the Dsquared2 for Manchester City suit is designed to show modern tailoring sophistication: from its Italian refined wool fabric and the sartorial skill used in construction, and the contemporary fit.

“It’s a statement of masculine elegance.”

On the pitch, Guardiola’s men are looking to make a statement as they go after their first Champions League triumph.

With Liverpool almost certain to take the Premier League crown that they have worn for two seasons, their Spanish boss knows that the pressure is on.

“I played many times against them as a player and a manager and I always had an incredible admiration for the history of this club,” said the former Barcelona boss.

“I know how difficult it is against the quality of their players. I don’t know how many finals they have played in or how many times they have lifted (the trophy).

“For us, maybe Claudio (Bravo, with Barcelona) has won the Champions League but otherwise we don’t have any players who have won this competition.

“But we have the desire to be ourselves. We can win, we can lose but we must try to be ourselves in these 180 minutes we have to face Real Madrid.

“For us there is an excitement. We try to do our best, knowing we play against the king of this competition.”