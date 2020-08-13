Man City Offer Bigger Deal For Liverpool’s $35M Target, Who Wants Anfield Move: Report

Manchester City reportedly have jumped into the race to sign Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich this summer.

Alcantara, who has refused to sign a contract extension with Bayern, has just one year left in his current deal. He has scored 31 goals since his debut with the Bundesliga side in 2013. Although he is not a playmaker, his skills in the central midfield have gained the attention of several clubs including Liverpool and Man City.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has won seven league titles with Bayern in as many seasons along with eight other trophies. It is understood Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who is a great admirer of Alcantara, recently spoke to the player, who now is keen on a move to Anfield.

Liverpool are yet to make an official offer for Alcantara, who is valued at $35 million. Bayern have even said they would be ready to strike a deal if The Reds approach them with a fair transfer fee. However, it is not clear if the German club would stand with its words after Pep Guardiola’s Man City have shown interest in Alcantara and are willing to offer a bigger deal, as reported by the German publication BILD. The report has further claimed it’s still unknown if Man City’s bigger offer means the transfer fee of Alcantara’s wages.

After spending five seasons with FC Barcelona, Alcantara moved to Bayern Munich in 2013 when Guardiola was in charge. Guardiola rated the midfielder highly as he had once said, “Thiago or nothing” when Bayern were in talks with the player in 2013.

Since Man City’s veteran David Silva is retiring at the end of the 2019-20 season, Man City will have more room for wages that could be used for Alcantara.

On the other hand, Alcantara has been in touch with Klopp for a while now and it is believed that he has agreed to personal terms with Liverpool and has also put up his Munich house on sale. “I have no idea who will play for me next year, there is nothing to say at the moment. Thiago Alcantara is a great player, but also a Bayern Munich player. That’s actually all there is to say. There’s nothing to say!” Klopp said in an interview recently.