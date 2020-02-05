Man City plot Lautaro Martinez transfer – and could swap star for Inter Milan ace

Manchester City have already started making plans for next season with Liverpool set to take their title

Manchester City have started preparing for next season when they will attempt to take their Premier League crown back from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Although they are not mathematically out of the race this this campaign, the 22-point gap leaves the Reds needing only six more victories to win their first league title for 30 years.

One player who could be chopped after the team’s inconsistent form is Joao Cancelo, who could be utilised in a deal to sign a new forward.

The Sun have reported that the Portugal defender is set to leave the club having failed to impress since joining from Juventus in the summer.

The 24-year-old cost £27m plus Danilo but has only made 10 league appearances having failed to impress Pep Guardiola.

The report claims that both Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are interested in securing his services, with City interested in a possible deal for striker Lautaro Martinez.

The 22-year-old has formed a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku this season and netted 16 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions.

The Argentina international is said be worth £110m, but an agreement could be reached involving Cancelo, who City think to be worth £50m.

Martinez is said to be on a list of candidates that could be a long-term successor to Sergio Aguero, who turns 32 in the summer.

Guardiola will be keen to strengthen after a run that has included his most ever defeats as a manager in a single season.

He told BBC Sport when asked if the gap to the top is too big: “The advantage is too big, yes.”

“It’s unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester,” the Spaniard added.

“We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that’s the situation.”

Forward Bernardo Silva added: “It is a really bad situation for us.

“A frustrating first half of the season. Nobody expected us to be this far away from Liverpool at this halfway point.

“We have to continue now. We know that winning the title is very complicated.

“I wouldn’t say impossible but very difficult.”