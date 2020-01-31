Man City set to beat Arsenal and Man Utd to Yan Couto transfer

Manchester City look set to win the race for Arsenal and Man Utd target Yan Couto

Manchester City are winning the race for Brazilian starlet Yan Couto.

They youngster is currently on the books at Coritiba and Pep Guardiola is eager to secure his services.

The Spanish chief is willing to hand over around £12.6m to get a deal done.

A transfer before tonight’s deadline doesn’t look on the cards, though.

The 17-year-old is expected to move to the Etihad in the summer.

Couto is well known in elite footballing circles. Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona have all been tracking his progress.

But it’s City who are expected to secure his services as they look to sign up more exciting young players.

Guardiola’s side face Tottenham in north London on Sunday.

Spurs – who are also looking to get business done today – are in poor form.

But Guardiola expects a stern test against Jose Mourinho.

“I think every manager needs time,” Guardiola told Sky Sports News.

“I saw the game [Tottenham played] against Liverpool and the last game against Southampton and the team is alive, it’s not flat.

“They are a team that are aggressive and can play with different systems.

“And always [Mourinho] is a huge competitor and his teams are always tough.

“We are going to prepare tomorrow for the game and travel to London to try and get a good result and to be closer to qualify for the Champions League next season.”