Man City striker Sergio Aguero surpasses Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane with new record

Sergio Aguero is up to fourth in the Premier League’s all-time top scorer list with 180 goals

Sergio Aguero has broken another Premier League record by becoming the first player to win the Player of the Month award seven times.

The Argentina ace had a stunning January with Manchester City, scoring a hat-trick against Aston Villa, twice against Crystal Palace and once against Sheffield United.

The award moves him one ahead of Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane in the all-time list, with the former Liverpool captain and Spurs hitman winning it six times.

Aguero has also won Player of the Month in October 2013, November 2014, January 2016, April 2016, January 2018 and February 2019.

Indeed, his goals at Villa saw him write his name in the history books again when he overtook Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to become the highest scoring foreign player in Premier League history.

His 180 goals so far puts him fourth on the all-time list, behind only Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole.

In that game against Villa he also broke Shearer’s record for most hat-tricks in the division with 12.

Aguero’s achievements will be recognised with a special item in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

The 31-year-old was pictured holding his new item, rated at 92, featuring boosted attributes with the Player of the Month card design.

City fans can add his card to their squad by completing the new Squad Building Challenge in Ultimate Team which will be available for one month.

Meanwhile another record was set as Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named Manager of the Month for the fifth time this season, meaning he has beaten Pep Guardiola’s record for most Manager of the Month awards in a single season.

The 52 year-old has now taken eight manager of the month accolades since his arrival in English football.

He still has some way to go to level the record set by Sir Alex Ferguson however, with the legendary former Manchester United boss boasting a staggering 27 Manager of the Month gongs.

Aguero will be eyeing Shearer’s all-time premier League scoring record of 260 goals next.

Should he stay at City for the remainder of his career, bagging himself another 80 goals in the English top flight may just be a possibility.