Man City tell Mauricio Pochettino to keep in touch as Pep Guardiola future put in doubt

Manchester City will be without Champions League and Europa League football for two seasonns after being slapped with a ban by UEFA for FFP breaches

Manchester City are preparing for the worst and have reportedly told Mauricio Pochettino to keep them in the loop with his plans as they gear up to lose manager Pep Guardiola following their ban from European football.

The Sky Blues were hit with a ban from European club competitions this week for two years after being found to have breached UEFA’s club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

And now they are fearing the worst as things look to be shaken up at the Etihad Stadium this summer.

The bookies have slashed the odds on Guardiola leaving City this summer, and he is now odds-on to walk out of the exit door come the end of the season.

He could be replaced by sacked Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino too, with the Argentine looking for a way back into the Premier League.

According to the Daily Express, Pochettino is on City’s wishlist if they do have to replace Guardiola, and have asked the 47-year-old to send them updates as to his plans.

Pochettino spoke about his plans this week, admitting he was waiting patiently by the phone for a way back into the game.

“To be honest, I would love to work in the Premier League,” he said.

“It’s going to be difficult, I know, and for now it’s a moment to wait and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a moment of recovery, to think about yourself a little bit, and to be ready because in football always something can happen and you need to be ready.

“I’m ready and waiting for a new challenge. I have the belief and confidence that the next challenge will be fantastic.”