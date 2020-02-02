Man City to sell seven players as Pep Guardiola eyes summer rebuild

Manchester City could sell seven players in the summer as they attempt to win back their Premier League title

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to oversee a squad overhaul at the end of the season after watching his side falter in their title battle with Liverpool.

City are on course to lose the honour that they have held for the past two seasons as Jurgen Klopp’s side cruise toward their first league title in 30 years.

The Spaniard as been notably downcast over the past few months as the flaws in his side became apparent, and he is ready to have a busy summer after a quiet January window.

The Daily Mirror have reported that up to seven players could be saying goodbye to the Etihad after their disappointing league season, with another two out of contract.

The respective future’s of Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane, Joao Cancelo, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy and Angelino are all up for consideration.

Those players cost a combined £250m and are likely to leave for considerably less, with David Silva and Claudio Bravo also allowed to leave for free.

Guardiola said: “The judgement on the season will be made at the end of the season.

“Obviously it is only a nice season when you win the biggest titles, so I don’t know.

“I am proud of my team. We won the first title in the summer time with the Community Shield and we are in the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa.

“But winning the league isn’t far away now for Liverpool. They would be champions in Timbuktu, in Australia and everywhere else – and we are not even close.

“We are in a good position to qualify for the Champions League, but we play the kings of the championship in Real Madrid, the team with 13 trophies.

“So ask me my opinion of the season at the end and I will tell you.

“We will, of course, not just be judged on the way we play but the titles we win.”

After their win over Southampton on Saturday, Liverpool have opened up a 22-point lead over City at the top of the table, something which leaves Klopp feeling proud.

“I have never seen it before. But it is not that I feel stronger and stronger after each win.

“It is just one great celebration, sometimes more, sometimes less, then relief, settle and go again.

“I have no clue how it should feel. We have a week off and then we go again.”