Man City told Lionel Messi transfer would not be free as Barcelona seek compensation

Lionel Messi’s future at Barcelona is more in doubt now than it has ever been with Man City circling although they will almost certainly have to put their hand in their pocket should they want the legendary forward

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future is up in the air and Premier League champions Manchester City are growing increasingly optimistic that they could lure him to the Etihad.

The Argentine’s contract is up in the summer although negotiations are ongoing about a potential extension at the Nou Camp.

But Messi and Barcelona’s sporting director Eric Abidal were recently involved in a public spat after the Frenchman made comments about Ernesto Valverde’s sacking.

The Catalans have acted quick to try and resolve the issue to ensure Messi remains content in Spain given his importance and talismanic status.

Rumours have swirled that the six-time Ballon D’Or winner could quit Barcelona for free with a reunion with Pep Guardiola at City a possibility.

But ESPN’s Steve Nicol has warned the financial powerhouse that the 32-year-old has too much loyalty to leave Barcelona high and dry with some sort of fee needed to secure his services.

“It’s very difficult to put yourself in the shoes of Lionel Messi to be honest,” he said. “Everything that he’s said has been about as honest as it’s possible to get.

“When this guy says he doesn’t want to leave Barcelona, you kind of think this guy is loyal. There’s no way this guy is going to walk out the door, and they’ll get nothing.

“I can’t imagine him walking out the door for free, and whoever he goes to not having to pay anything. I don’t think Messi is that type of guy.

“I think Messi knows that if he walks out the door, it’ll cost someone 300 million to replace him, and he knows that.

“I’m not saying any club will turn around and pay that for a guy who is 33, but I think if he does walk, he’ll figure something out with his new team that they’ll [Barcelona] get some sort of compensation.”