Man City ‘willing to pay £80m’ for Real Madrid transfer target Milan Skriniar

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is being chased by Manchester City and Real Madrid

Manchester City are reportedly willing to fork out €95m (£80m) for Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar.

Skriniar has previously been linked with a move to City’s rivals Manchester United, while Real Madrid are also interested.

Now, according to a report from Spanish publication El Desmarque, City have stolen a march on Real as they look to strengthen their backline.

The report states that Zinedine Zidane is in the market for a new centre-back and has Florentino Perez the names of three transfer targets.

Skriniar, Kalidou Koulibaly and Diego Carlos are the players on Zidane’s list but it appears they are set to miss out on Skriniar.

City are said to be willing to offer £80m for the Croatian international, with the report suggesting a move is ‘very close’ to being agreed.

Skriniar did sign a new deal with Inter back in May last year and, speaking in October, claimed he was happy in Italy.

“I feel good here, I have a very good relationship with the fans,” he said.

“I do not miss anything here and I play regularly – that’s crucial for me, that’s why I decided to take this step. I’m not planning to change [clubs].”

City’s failure to replace Vincent Kompany, who departed the Etihad to return to Anderlecht in the summer, left them woefully short of defensive options when Aymeric Laporte was ruled out for a number of months at the start of the season.

However, Laporte is now back in action but Guardiola has insisted he will manage the Frenchman carefully to avoid a recurrence of the problem.

“Right now I don’t know when he’ll be able to play, we are going to see because it was such a demanding game at Sheffield United after five months out and not many training sessions,” he said.

“He played 75 minutes but we will see, we spoke with him and the doctors and if he is not ready he is not going to play.”