Man City win Carabao Cup, as Man Utd held at Leeds

LONDON, April 25 (Xinhua) — Aymeric Laporte’s 82nd-minute header gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final to give Pep Guardiola’s side their first title of the season.

Laporte nodded home a free kick taken by Kevin de Bruyne. Manchester City dominated the game from start to finish with 13 shots against a rival that managed just one shot.

Manchester City have now won the Carabao Cup for four consecutive seasons, which should be a huge morale boost ahead of the first leg of their Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain this week.

Meanwhile, the game was watched by 8,000 fans in Wembley Stadium, 2,000 of whom were from Manchester.

In the Premier League, second-place Manchester United dropped two points as they were held to a 0-0 draw away to Leeds United.

Manchester United had the better of the chances in a tight game, with Marcos Rashford seeing a free-kick tipped over towards the end of the first half, while Mason Greenwood also saw a couple of chances well saved by Leeds keeper, Illan Meslier.

Chelsea took a big step towards assuring a place in next season’s Champions League with a 1-0 win away to West Ham on Saturday evening.

Timo Werner’s straightforward finish from Christian Pulisic’s low cross shortly before the break decided the game. West Ham ended with 10 men after Fabian Balbuena was sent off for serious foul play nine minutes from time.

Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League suffered a blow as misses in attack, and a defensive error condemned them to a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle.

Mo Salah opened the scoring after three minutes, and Liverpool should have sealed the win, only for Joe Wilcock to equalize in the 95th minute – his second late goal in a week.

Thousands of Arsenal fans protested over their owners’ plans to join the Super League ahead of Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Everton, which came after keeper Bernd Leno who fumbled a cross over his own line in the 76th minute of the game.

David McGoldrick’s 19th-minute goal gave already relegated Sheffield united a rare win over Brighton, who missed the chance to all but confirm their top-flight future.

Burnley, however, made no mistake and took three vital points with a 4-0 win away to a demotivated-looking Wolves.

Chris Wood was Burnley’s hero with a first-half hat-trick to just about assure the win before Ashley Westwood put the icing on the cake with Burnley’s four-goal, which came five minutes from time.

Keinan Davis’s 92nd-minute equalizer for Aston Villa gave them a 2-2 draw at home to West Brom in a result that just about ends the visitors’ hopes of survival.

Anwar El Ghazi had put Villa ahead from the penalty spot, but a penalty from Matheus Pereira and an own goal from Tyrone Mings gave West Brom hopes of three vital points until Davis’s late goal.

Elsewhere, Watford’s 1-0 win over Millwall saw them join Norwich City in assuring their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League for next season. Enditem