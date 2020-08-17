Man City’s De Bruyne wins Player of Season award

ANKARA

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne on Sunday was named the English Premier League’s Player of the Season for the 2019-20 campaign.

The midfielder scored 13 goals for the English club in 35 league matches last season.

With 20 assists in a single season, the 29-year-old Belgian international equalled the record of Arsenal’s French legend Thierry Henry, who achieved the landmark in 2002-03.

De Bruyne is the third Belgian player to have won the award in the last nine years. Former Man City defender Vincent Kompany (2011-12) and ex-Chelsea winger Eden Hazard (2014-15) have also been honored before.

He joined the Sky Blues in 2015, and helped them win back-to-back Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019.

Earlier, he played for Belgium’s Genk, English club Chelsea, and German clubs Werder Bremen and Wolfsburg.