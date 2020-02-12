Man City’s Ilkay Gundogan explains why he snubbed Jurgen Klopp reunion at Liverpool

Ilkay Gundogan had the chance to join up with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool but decided to go to Manchester City instead

Ilkay Gundogan admits he once snubbed a move to Liverpool because Jurgen Klopp was in charge.

Gundogan was offered the chance to join the Reds from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and link-up with his former boss in the Bundesliga.

Klopp was keen to sign the midfielder as he started to build a new side at Anfield.

But the German international chose to turn his back on Klopp and snub the Champions League holders to join Manchester City instead in a £20m deal.

Gundogan has gone on to win seven trophies under Pep Guardiola – and admits linking up with Klopp again was out of the question.

The Reds have gone on to be crowned kings of Europe and are poised to become English champions for the first time in 30 years.

But the 29-year-old said: “I believe in challenges in life and I always try to challenge myself first of all.

“I feel like if I don’t challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone, I’m not going to change anything and won’t improve.

“So I had a great four years with Jurgen and I love him as a person and a manager, but I felt it was time for something else.

“I wanted to leave Dortmund in Dortmund and didn’t want to think about the time I had with him when I was joining a new club. That was a bit of the reason why I didn’t want to join Liverpool.”

Having now played under both Klopp and Guardiola, Gundogan believes he is ‘privileged’ to have worked with two of the best managers in world football.

“Both have a place in my heart,” he added. “Both have taught me a lot and they are a part of my success.

“I feel privileged to call them both my managers and to have learnt so much from them. I can imagine there are a lot of other footballers who are jealous of me because they didn’t have that possibility.

“They maybe worked with one of them, but I’ve worked with both of them. They are the best managers in the world and it’s a privilege to call them my managers.”