Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne speaks out amid Real Madrid and Barcelona transfer links

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move away from the Etihad

Kevin De Bruyne has insisted he is happy at Manchester City, despite rumoured interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Belgian international has firmly established himself as one of the best footballers in the world ever since making the move to Manchester in 2015.

As a result, it is no surprise to see him linked with two of the biggest clubs in world football but the man himself has revealed he has no intention of leaving City.

“I feel comfortable because this is the club I have played for the longest apart from Genk, but that was because I was in the youths, so that was different,” De Bruyne told Sport360.

“But I feel comfortable here because I’m happy here. I play at one of the best teams in the world, one of the best leagues in the world and my family is settled, my kids are happy. So it makes it more comfortable.

“If one of these things wasn’t in place it would give you stress, but I don’t have that stress at the moment. I feel relaxed and feel I can focus on what I need to do to be ready.”

De Bruyne’s current contract is set to run until the summer of 2023 and he is aiming to add to his trophy collection with City.

“With the [Champions League] draw, I don’t think there was a small team we could have had,” he added.

“If you want to win the Champions League you need to beat the best. I think this is what you want to play for.

“You want to play Champions League, World Cups, Euros, all that stuff. Obviously it’s something I have not won so maybe subconsciously it’s something that we want more.

“But you want to win everything, League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League, training also – sometimes it’s even worse in training.

“No matter who we play, we respect the opponent and that’s the way we have to do it in every game.

“Even like Port Vale in the FA Cup [third round], we put out a good team to show we want to win. No matter who we play, no matter which competition, we always want to win.”