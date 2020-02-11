Man claims we’ve all been eating chip shop fish wrong – leaving top food critic baffled

Grace Dent, who regularly appears on MasterChef, sought reassurance from the masses after the man presented a truly bizarre theory about the batter on chip shop fish

A top food critic was left questioning her entire approach to chip shop cuisine after a man suggested we’re all eating the fish wrong.

Grace Dent, who has a restaurant column in the Guardian, felt compelled to share the man’s response to her most recent entry, a review of Angel Lane Chippie in Penrith, Cumbria, such was its audacity.

In the review, Grace waxes lyrical about the splendour of the batter that coats the chip shops’ fish.

She wrote: “Perhaps everything was better in the olden days, I think each time I size up Angel Lane’s cod, which is always curly, firm-fleshed and clogged with extra globs of thick batter.”

But one reader, it seems, has a totally different opinion on batter in general.

On Twitter, MasterChef regular Grace wrote: “This week’s Guardian column is about a northern chip shop. This comment has kept me awake. I. I just. What.”

The remark in question boldly claimed: “The batter is there to protect the fish during frying, you peel it off, throw it away, then eat the fish! If you bake a fish (or indeed a vegetable) in a salt crust, do you eat that too?”

Replies to Grace’s tweet suggest the consensus is that the theory is bonkers.

TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp chimed in, asking: “If you throw away the batter what do you feed the children?”

Someone else commented: “And the sandwich? Throw away the bread? The butter stops the food sticking to the bread packaging?”

“I highly suspect this individual eats the heated towels at Indian restaurants,” added another person.

One Twitter user asked: “What kind of monster doesn’t eat the batter?”

But it hasn’t stopped Grace having doubts. She replied: “But he’s sure. He is so so sure. listen to him. ARE WE THE WRONG ONES?”

According to several people, the man’s theory is rooted in history. Apparently, once upon a time, the batter was merely part of the cooking method, but has since become part of the meal.