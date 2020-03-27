Man climbed Dixon’s chimney ‘after decision not to pursue abuse allegation’

Phil Longcake had said he was sexually abused on a regular basis as a child in the 1970s

A man who alleged he was sexually abused as a child died after becoming trapped upside down at the top of a 280-foot chimney in freezing conditions, an inquest has heard.

Robert Philip Longcake, known as Phil, was deeply troubled by a police decision not to prosecute the sexual abuse allegations in the months before he climbed Dixon’s Chimney in Carlisle on 27 October last year, his inquest was told on Monday.

Longcake’s family told the Guardian in December that the 53-year-old had become depressed and withdrawn after disclosing that he had been sexually abused on a regular basis as a child in the early to mid-1970s.

He reported his allegations to Cumbria police on 3 August but nine weeks later the investigation was discontinued as officers could not find enough evidence to proceed.

On Monday, the coroner, Dr Nicholas Shaw, said Longcake had been “troubled so greatly” by the abuse and “the fact it could not be pursued would seem to have hit him so hard”.

However, Shaw said he could not be certain if the father of two had attempted to jump or had changed his mind at the top of the chimney when his boot became caught on the of the ladder at the summit of the building, which is as tall as the tower that houses Big Ben.

He said: “He deliberately placed himself in a position of extreme peril with the intent of taking his own life, but it is uncertain whether he took the ultimate step or he slipped and fell accidentally.”

Longcake, a crematorium officer from Carlisle, was brought down from Dixon’s chimney at 4.40pm on 28 October, almost 24 hours after he began climbing it, and pronounced dead shortly after, the inquest heard.

Police, firefighters, mountain rescue teams and the coastguard were involved with the operation to try to rescue Longcake.

His children Robert and Laura and brother John attended the hearing at Cumbria House, Carlisle, but his widow, Andrea, who the court heard was still struggling to come to terms with his death and who lost her father last week, was not present.

In a statement, Andrea said her husband started what seemed to be a mid-life crisis in April last year and spoke to police about childhood sexual abuse in August.

Longcake had attempted suicide in August and earlier in October, she said, describing him as “a good man, a good husband, a good father and a good grandfather” who had never done anything wrong until this year.

Recording a narrative verdict, the coroner said it was likely that Longcake died at about 8am. His cause of death was recorded as hypothermia and cerebral swelling due to inverted suspension.

In the UK, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email [email protected] In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international suicide helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.

The National Association for People Abused in Childhood (Napac) offers support for adult survivors on 0808-801 0331.