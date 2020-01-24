Man clings to a car bonnet in road rage incident in Homebush

This is the horrifying moment a man clings onto the bonnet of a car as the driver accelerates down the road.

The man was spotted on the bonnet of a 4WD Honda in Homebush, in Sydney’s west about 2pm on Friday.

Terrifying footage of the road rage incident showed the man hopping off the car, opening the driver’s door and allegedly attacking him.

The video, which was first shown by Nine News, showed several other men join in and break the car’s windscreen wipers.

Others were trying to break the door off its hinges.

Police were called to the incident and arrested the 42-year-old man who was seen on the bonnet.

He has been charged with assault and will appear at Parramatta Local Court on Saturday.

A police spokesman said the dispute was over a parking spot.

The spokesman said: ‘Just before 2pm a Subaru Forester station wagon came to a stop on The Crescent at Homebush West to park in a nearby parking spot.

‘A Honda CRV SUV, driven by a 42-year-old man, attempted to drive around the vehicle when a passenger from the Subaru, another 42-year-old man, allegedly jumped in front of his car.

‘Police will allege in court that the male passenger, along with a group of males, began to assault the driver of the Honda and damage the vehicle.

‘An eight-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Honda, was not injured.’