Man detained for hunting endangered wildlife in China

KUNMING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province recently cracked a case of illegally hunting endangered wildlife, seizing 27 wild birds and detaining one suspect.

A large number of migratory birds travel across Shidian County in the city of Baoshan between October and April every year. The local forestry police have intensified patrols in those areas in an effort to protect wild birds amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to the forestry police of Shidian.

Police officers found that a flock of birds had not taken off again after landing on a mountain during a patrol on Feb. 3. They rushed to the landing area and found a man dealing with those birds captured by a hunting net.

The police detained the suspect on-site and seized 19 Himalayan vultures from the net. Meanwhile, police also found seven Himalayan vultures in a large steel cage and one golden eagle bound with a rope, which are all species under state protection.

Feathers of Himalayan vultures, other animal products and hunting tools were also found by police in the suspect’s home.

Investigation into the case is underway. The seized wild birds will be released back into the wild, according to the police.