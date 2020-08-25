Man dies after being restrained by police officers on hot tarmac for six minutes

A man has died after being restrained by police officers on hot tarmac in 38C heat for six minutes.

Ramon Timothy Lopez, 28, became unresponsive after being arrested for allegedly stealing a drink from a shop in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on August 4.

He died in a hospital later the same day and the cause of death are still pending with medical examiner.

Police officers had attended the scene after receiving reports of a man behaving suspiciously, making obscene gestures and looking at people’s cars.

Bodycam footage shows Lopez attempting to run from officers, and is thought to be throwing drink at them, as they chase him across the road.

Eventually an officer catches up with Lopez and they both fall to the ground.

Another officer joins them and they hold down Lopez’s arms and legs while handcuffing him.

The policemen arresting him believed his arm may have been broken in the struggle, but say he showed know pain or reaction on his face when they heard his bones pop, according to Arizona Republic.

Lopez was held on the ground for six minutes in 100F (38C) heat before he was lifted up and brought onto the police vehicle.

A minute after the ride, officers found Lopez unconscious and took him out of the car.

One officer says: “Wake up buddy.”

Another asks: “Do you have a pulse?” An officer replies: “Yeah. He’s breathing.”

Lopez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt Mercedes Fortune, of Phoenix Police Department, said: “Conclusions about whether the actions of the officers are consistent with department policy and the law will not be made until all facts are known and the investigation is complete.

“An internal investigation by the Phoenix Police Professional Standards Bureau is under way along with a separate criminal investigation by the homicide unit. Findings will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.”