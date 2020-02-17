Man dies at Bondi Beach and woman being treated after they were swept of the rocks

A man has died and a woman is being treated after they were swept off the rocks at Bondi Beach as huge swells hit the shore.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was deployed to the popular beach in Sydney’s east about 5.30pm Saturday.

There were reports of multiple swimmers in distress with the man, 47, pulled from the water and confirmed dead just before 6pm.

The woman, 45, managed to get back onto the rocks and suffered abrasions and two fractured toes.

Paramedics worked to save the man’s life as large crowds on the beach watched on but he was unable to be revived.

The swimmers are believed to have been swept off the rocks at North Bondi with the huge swells throwing the pair against the rocks.

The man was found washed up on the rocks unconscious after extensive search, with images showing him being carried by bystanders to paramedics.

She was taken to St Vincents hospital in a stable condition with lacerations to her body.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Sally Groves said it was an ‘absolutely horrendous outcome’.

‘Paramedics worked closely with other emergency services and did everything possible to try and save his life, but sadly he was unable to be saved,’ Ms Groves said.

‘No matter what you are doing near the water, please be vigilant – it is not worth risking your life.’

Large swells were reported on Saturday as multiple people were believed to be in trouble in the water.

Crowds gathered on the popular beach as paramedics rushed to the scene and helicopters hovered over the shore.

A beachgoer told Daily Mail Australia: ‘It’s absolute carnage, the whole beach is watching. The swell is massive.’

Dangerous surf warnings were in place on Saturday along much of Australia’s east coast as ex-tropical cyclone Uesi continued to move south.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a hazardous surf warning for coastal activities in the Hunter region, Sydney, the Illawarra, Batemans region and Eden Coast.

A large thunderstorm warning was also issued for Sydney’s west and the Illawarra region about 6.30pm Saturday.

Residents have been warned to brace for strong winds and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.