Man donates 10,000 face masks amid prevention of COVID-19 in Bhutan

THIMPHU, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — As the government of Bhutan prepares for prevention of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, a generous man has showed up to donate 10,000 face masks to the Health Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, the generous donor is a local contractor residing in the capital Thimphu. It is heartwarming to see individuals come forward to play their part and show support, as per the ministry.

Bhutan’s Health Minister said on Monday that this act not just reinforce government’s faith in public partnership but also motivate them to work harder.

The ministry has been working to prevent COVID-19 from surfacing in the country since its outbreak in central China’s Wuhan. The ministry has been urging people with flu to practice hand hygiene and use face masks.

Bhutan has so far not reported any case of COVID-19. However several suspected cases were reported with one patient even quarantined.

The quarantined patient who suffered from respiratory illness due to pneumonia has died this week. The ministry informed public that the deceased who fell sick after returning from Bengaluru, India, tested negative for COVID-19.