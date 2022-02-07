Man enraged after discovering a ‘creepy’ camera on a tower overlooking his parents’ garden – but who is at fault?

Man enraged after spotting a ‘creepy’ camera on a tower overlooking his parents’ garden – but who is to blame?

A MAN has become enraged after discovering a “creepy” camera atop a radio tower overlooking his parents’ garden.

The intrusive positioning of the security feature that sits above neighboring homes in Melbourne, Australia perplexed the disgruntled Reddit user.

He posted photos of the snooping eye in the sky and asked social media users if they thought it was unreasonable.

The man explained that he had gone to his parents’ house and noticed the nefarious device attached to the nosy neighbor’s radio antenna.

Despite the fact that he understands why the massive installation was put in place so the resident could pursue his “hobby,” he said it “feels wrong” that the added camera now looks out over other residents’ back gardens.

“I’ve just come over to visit my parents, and their neighbor has added what appears to be a decent quality security camera to the top of his hobby radio antenna over the week,” he wrote in the post.

“I just noticed it and thought it wasn’t right; he has cameras for his property (which I understand), but one that high up that can look into other neighbors’ backyards just feels wrong.”

Hundreds of Reddit users agreed with the worried son’s concerns, calling the camera “creepy” and suggesting he destroy it.

The man also claimed that the radio antenna frequently interferes with his parents’ television and is an eyesore.

“I have no idea why he needs one that high up,” he continued, “but a couple of channels on my parents’ TV would occasionally get crappy signal from what I assumed was him using his radios.”

“I was just a little nervous because it was the first time I’d seen something like this in the suburbs.”

The unusual CCTV setup sparked outrage among Reddit users, who labeled the camera as a privacy invasion.

“That’s creepy,” one wrote.

It’s bad enough for your parents, but there’s nothing to stop this from spying on people with second-story bedrooms nearby.”

“Perhaps you could contact your local council and express your privacy concerns,” another suggested.

“I sunbathe naked in my backyard and this would make me very uncomfortable.”

“If it looks into anyone else’s property or front street except his own, it’s not on!” said a third.

Others, however, suggested that the camera could simply be used to monitor the weather or as a security measure by the neighbors, and urged the man’s parents to politely raise the issue with their neighbors.

“Ask him,” one Redditor suggested.

It could be a camera connected to a weather station that is completely unrelated to anything.”

“Discussion…

