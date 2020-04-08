Man Fined for 110mph Essential Motorway Trip to Buy Bread

A man’s been fined for racing between London and Nottingham at speeds of up to 110mph, taking advantage of the empty roads to set a new personal best journey time while using the excuse that he was off on an essential trip to buy bread.

Not any old bread, mind, but bread in London that he’d heard was £1 per loaf cheaper. Someone will hopefully come along in the comments to do the maths on how fuel efficiency plummets at 110mph, in the meantime here’s the road police:

Just stopped a car doing 110mph on the M1 north. The purpose of the journey from Nottingham? To buy bread in London because it was £1 cheaper. He also had his 2 young children in the car! Reported to court. #thatcouldcostsomedough #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/LX4TmEM4i5

— Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) (@LeicsPoliceRPU) April 5, 2020

Also in insane lockdown avoidance news, a dad in Walsall has been fined £480 for not keeping his teenage kid inside well enough. The youth was spotted out of the house on four occasions, committing the modern 2020 crime of being “outside without good reason.” And if he does it again the fine is going up to £960 for dad. [Standard]